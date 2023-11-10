Uttarakhand foundation day celebrated at Raj Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla chaired a programme organised at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of the 23rd Foundation Day of Uttarakhand state here today.

The Governor said that such events were being organised at the Raj Bhawan on the foundation day of all the states under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aim was to foster the feeling of mutual love and harmony among the people of the all the states of country.

Shukla said that Himachal and Uttarakhand were termed as the land of heroes. “Uttarakhand has the distinction of having the highest number of citizens serving in the Indian Army for the last 10 years. Uttarakhand has also emerged as an important destination for investment in tourism, manufacturing industry and infrastructure,” he said.

He said that Uttarakhand had abundance of natural beauty with valuable flora and fauna and rare animals and endangered species. The state is also famous for religious tourism and devotees from every province of the country go for Char Dham Yatra to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

He further stated that diverse culture, languages, festivals, lifestyle and food habits unify the country. On the occasion, the Governor also honored the residents of Uttarakhand living in Shimla.

The students of Government Senior Secondary School, Portmore, presented colorful cultural programme. The Governor announced Rs 31,000 to the girl students for the folk dance presentation. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla also presented an amount of Rs 1,000 each to all the girl students, who took part in cultural performance.

A video message of Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh and a short film made by Raj Bhawan on the state of Uttarakhand was also displayed.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla #Uttarakhand