Uttarakhand, Haryana CMs address rallies in Solan, Sirmaur districts

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 30

The Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Haryana addressed election rallies in Solan and Sirmaur districts as part of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp campaign in the Assembly segments.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed poll rallies at Chopal, Pachhad and Paonta Sahib while Haryana CM ML Khattar sought the voters’ support in the Doon, Nahan and Kasauli Assembly segments. All six seats are held by the BJP candidates who have once again been made the party nominees.

ML Khattar, Haryana CM

Dhami, while addressing the poll rallies, said the people of Uttarakhand had dispelled the myth that a political party couldn’t repeat government in their state. Ever since the state came into existence since 2000, this trend had been prevailing, he said.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP managed to repeat its government in Uttarakhand. The BJP delivers what it promises as it believes in work unlike Congress which indulged in misdeeds.”

He illustrated how the Kedarnath temple was re-built during the BJP regime after facing devastation. “The double-engine government of the BJP comprising BJP governments in the state and at the Centre has undertaken plethora of developmental works.

He elaborated upon the developmental initiatives of the Union government and said rail network, which had been halted after the British era, was expanding in the state. “Institutes like AIIMS at Bilaspur, PM Awas Yojna, toilets in every house apt Covid management were some of the other achievements. Though polio treatment took more than 15 years to arrive in India, under the Modi regime, India took a lead in vaccinating the people.”

Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the gathering, urged the people to vote for the BJP candidates. He said, “The trend of changing governments every five years should be done away in Himachal. Keeping the larger picture in mind the masses should vote for the BJP.”

Khattar said voters have opted for the BJP twice in a row in Haryana and he claimed they would repeat the same feat in his state too in the next Assembly elections in 2024. The BJP government was successfully running in Haryana for the last eight years. He urged the masses to vote for the BJP candidates and ensure that the party repeated in Himachal too.

Khattar lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said he was a simple man who listened to the common man.