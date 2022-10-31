 Uttarakhand, Haryana CMs address rallies in Solan, Sirmaur districts : The Tribune India

Uttarakhand, Haryana CMs address rallies in Solan, Sirmaur districts

A man who listens to the common man: Khattar on Thakur

Uttarakhand, Haryana CMs address rallies in Solan, Sirmaur districts

PS Dhami, Uttarakhand CM



Tribune News Service

Solan, October 30

The Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Haryana addressed election rallies in Solan and Sirmaur districts as part of the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp campaign in the Assembly segments.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed poll rallies at Chopal, Pachhad and Paonta Sahib while Haryana CM ML Khattar sought the voters’ support in the Doon, Nahan and Kasauli Assembly segments. All six seats are held by the BJP candidates who have once again been made the party nominees.

ML Khattar, Haryana CM

Dhami, while addressing the poll rallies, said the people of Uttarakhand had dispelled the myth that a political party couldn’t repeat government in their state. Ever since the state came into existence since 2000, this trend had been prevailing, he said.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP managed to repeat its government in Uttarakhand. The BJP delivers what it promises as it believes in work unlike Congress which indulged in misdeeds.”

He illustrated how the Kedarnath temple was re-built during the BJP regime after facing devastation. “The double-engine government of the BJP comprising BJP governments in the state and at the Centre has undertaken plethora of developmental works.

He elaborated upon the developmental initiatives of the Union government and said rail network, which had been halted after the British era, was expanding in the state. “Institutes like AIIMS at Bilaspur, PM Awas Yojna, toilets in every house apt Covid management were some of the other achievements. Though polio treatment took more than 15 years to arrive in India, under the Modi regime, India took a lead in vaccinating the people.”

Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the gathering, urged the people to vote for the BJP candidates. He said, “The trend of changing governments every five years should be done away in Himachal. Keeping the larger picture in mind the masses should vote for the BJP.”

Khattar said voters have opted for the BJP twice in a row in Haryana and he claimed they would repeat the same feat in his state too in the next Assembly elections in 2024. The BJP government was successfully running in Haryana for the last eight years. He urged the masses to vote for the BJP candidates and ensure that the party repeated in Himachal too.

Khattar lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said he was a simple man who listened to the common man.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

4
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

5
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

6
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

7
Science Technology

Google buys AI avatar startup ‘Alter’ for $100 million; aims to improve its content game and compete with TikTok

8
Nation

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

9
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

10
World

Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscribe fee

PM to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

3,000 youngsters handed over job letters


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Jagannath Puri temple admn chief visits Golden Temple

Immigration firm dupes family of ~16L

Immigration firm dupes Bathinda village family of Rs 16L

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Sandalwood trees axed at Bathinda zoo

Former DHS conspired to increase shop size: Report

Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size: Report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

Patiala police seize illicit liquor off to Gujarat, other states

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off