Uttarakhand man held for duping Solan resident

Solan, March 23

The Solan police arrested Uttarakhand resident Mohan Singh Rawat from Chandigarh yesterday for cheating a Solan resident of Rs 40 lakh.

Shyam Sundar Gupta, a resident of Wire Factory in Solan, had lodged a complaint with the Solan police that in April 2010, an insurance policy was made through Mohan Singh Rawat, an employee of Bharti AXA Life Bright Plus. He paid Rs 93,000 as instalment for the policy.

Rawat came to his house and closed the old policy and made a new one in the name of his son. Gupta gave him Rs 16,32,050 for this policy for which no receipt was given by Rawat.

Rawat kept taking money from Gupta repeatedly in the name of the insurance policy and extorted around Rs 40 lakh. “A case was registered against Mohan Singh Rawat at Sadar police station, Solan, in January 2023 under the IPC for cheating and forgery. A Solan police team arrested Rawat from Chandigarh yesterday,” said Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

He was produced in a local court today, which remanded him in three-day police custody. During the probe, it was found that a simlar cheating case involving Rs 6.5 lakh was registered against Rawat in Una.

