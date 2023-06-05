Uttarakhand tourist dies

Mandi, June 4
A tourist from Uttarakhand died in Sainj valley of
Banjar subdivision in Kullu district yesterday. The deceased was identified as Rohit Thakur (40).
As per the police, the victim was travelling along with his family in a car in Sainj valley. As his car got stuck in mud at Dhara village, he came out from the vehicle which was stuck at hillside on the road.
When he de-boarded from the vehicle, he lost balance and fell in a deep gorge. His family informed the police. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
