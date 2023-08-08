Solan: Vaccination drive for expectant mothers, children underway

Solan, August 7
Health Minister DR Shandil today kick-started the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 for the vaccination of all children aged up to five years as well as expectant mothers.
Three rounds of vaccination would be conducted — one each in August, September and October — under the programme. The first round would be conducted from August 7 to 12, second from September 11 to 16 and third from October 9 to 14, said Shandil
The health authorities are targeting 1,270 children and 212 expectant mothers under the campaign. Vaccines provided include BCG, b-OPV, f-IPV, Penta, PCV, Rota and MR. The key challenges faced in Solan district include a high migration rate, high daily floating population and the assessment of beneficiaries, say health officials.
There are several high risk areas comprising areas with a high number of zero dose children, left-out and dropout children, high risk areas for measles, areas with a low coverage of new vaccines introduced under the Universal Immunisation Programme.
“Accredited social health activists have been trained to carry out the programme for which house-to-house surveys were done and the left-out and dropout beneficiaries were identified. They are being pre-registered on the UWIN portal for online registration for Immunisation of expectant mothers and children and pregnancy outcomes,” said a health official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...