Vaccination drive to check lumpy skin virus

Mandi, October 2

To check the spread of lumpy skin disease among the cattle, the Animal Husbandry Department has intensified its vaccination campaign in Mandi district. According to the department, over 1,000 cattle died due to lumpy virus in the district last year.

Deputy Director, Horticulture, Dr Sanjeev Nadda said, “The department is working to save livestock from the disease. The state government is running a vaccination drive to prevent its spread. Animals aged above four months are being vaccinated.”

He said, “Around 22,000 cattle have been vaccinated in the district so far. Around 1.48 lakh cattle were vaccinated last year. The department currently has 8,000 vaccine doses for the purpose.”

Dr Sanjeev said, “Animals infected with the virus should be kept separate. Proper arrangements should be made for mosquito and fly prevention and cleanliness.”

