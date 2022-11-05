Vajpayee-led govt gave special category status to state: Nadda

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 4

BJP national president JP Nadda said today the NDA government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the special category status and an industrial package to Himachal. It was the Congress-led UPA government that later scrapped both special status and industrial package, he added. He addressed a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Rajat Thakur at Sandhol in the Dharampur Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Nadda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi again gave the special category status to Himachal which has given a new dimension to the pace of development. The Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh did not provide land for the proposed railway line up to Leh that the Narendra Modi government had approved. After the BJP came to power in Himachal in 2017, the government led by Jai Ram Thakur provided land for the railway project and the work to lay track started.”

He said, “During the UPA government at the Centre, the construction of the Rohtang tunnel was going on at a snail’s pace. When the BJP came to power at the Centre, the work on the project was fast-tracked and the Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation. The Congress government had also refused to give Hydro Engineering College to Himachal.”

He said, “There were Congress governments both at the Centre and in Himachal but still the state did not get AIIMS, medical colleges or water supply to each household.”

Nadda said a political party from Delhi had come here on tour, but the people of Himachal already know about its real worth. “AAP has thought that it is better to leave Himachal. Now, this party has started propagating its lies in Gujarat, but its defeat is certain there, too,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the BJP was going to form government in Himachal for the second consecutive term. He urged voters to ensure the victory of BJP’s Dharampur candidate Rajat Thakur by a huge margin of votes. Nadda was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur and Rajat Thakur.