Vajpayee’s birth anniversary observed as Sushasan Diwas

Shimla, December 25

The BJP today observed the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Sushasan Diwas and paid tributes to the leader for being a statesman and visionary.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said the nation will always remember Vajpayee for being an able administrator for whom the welfare and well-being of the poor and downtrodden was supreme. Thakur along with other BJP leaders offered floral tributes to Vajpayee on the Ridge. They also distributed fruits and sweets to the patients at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, here.

Una: The Una BJP today observed “Good Governance Day” on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Deepkamal”, the district party office near Una city.

Una MLA Satpal Singh ‘Satti’ offered floral tributes to the former BJP stalwart. He said Vajpayee had taken an oath to give good and transparent governance to the people of the country. The former PM always supported nationalist forces and was a true patriot.

On the occasion, the party workers took an oath to work towards enabling good governance to the people and making India a developed nation by the year 2047, which shall also mark the 100 years of freedom of the country.

Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh would remain indebted to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his contribution in the development of the state. This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister while addressing gathering in a function organised to mark birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Tauni Devi near here today.

Dhumal said that Vajpayee had the vision to announce tax holiday for the state that helped in industrial growth in the state in 2002. The package helped in investment of thousands of crores of rupees and generation of jobs for people of the state. He said that Atal ji used to say that Himachal is his second home and he spent most of his last days at his house near Manali.

Dhumal said on his first visit to the state after becoming Prime Minister, he announced financial assistance of Rs 400 crore. He said that on the request of the state government he reduced the condition of population of villages from 1000 people to 250 people for road connectivity under the PMGSY scheme. He said that Vajpayee never disappointed people of the state. He concluded that working as Chief Minister with PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unforgettable as there was so much to learn from him.

