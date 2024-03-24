Vallabh college holds prize distribution event

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 23

The annual prize distribution ceremony of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, one of the largest colleges of the state, was held here yesterday.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan attended the ceremony as the chief guest. He honoured meritorious students who excelled at national and international level in academics and activities of NCC, NSS, Red Cross, cultural events and sports.

The DC said students should become responsible citizens of the country. In addition to spending more time in academics, they should develop their personality by participating in NCC, NSS, sports and cultural programmes.

“College professors play an important role in the all-round development of students,” he added. The DC said: “Flying Officer Dr Chaman has done remarkable work in Indian Air Force, NCC officer training, book and research paper writing in the educational field, media teaching, Red Cross and adventure activities. The personality of Dr Chaman is an inspiration for cadets and students.”

On the occasion, college principal Surina Sharma presented the 2023-24 annual report. She also presented a memento to the chief guest. The college administration and NCC units presented a memento to Major Chetan Singh Rana for his 22 years of services in the NCC. Cultural programmes were also held by the college administration on the occasion.

Retired principal Kamalkant, professor BR Sen, principal Kaushal and professor Dharampal were among others present on the occasion.

