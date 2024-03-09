Vande Bharat train gets a bus link-up

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 8

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Tourism Development Board, unveiled three major initiatives for the promotion of tourism in Kangra.

Addressing a press conference at his residence today, Bali announced the launch of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Vande Bharat bus service, scheduled to be flagged off tomorrow. This inaugural service, starting from Amb in Una district and terminating in Palampur (Kangra district), would cater to the tourists arriving in the Vande Bharat train at Una.

Departing from Palampur at 8 am, the Vande Bharat bus will offer a comfortable journey to the tourists. It would also bring tourists to Kangra from the Una railway station at 11.30 am.

Bali added that as a gesture of appreciation, soldiers from the state — serving and retired — would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on their stays in the state tourism hotels for eight months, and a 30 per cent discount for the remaining four months, from March to June. The soldiers could also avail a 30 per cent discount on food expenses.

He said registered journalists across the state would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on accommodation in the state tourism hotels for eight months and a 30 per cent discount for the remaining four months. They would also get 30 per cent discount on food, he added.

Bali said these announcements were poised to benefit numerous tourists, citizens, soldiers, and registered journalists in Himachal Pradesh. He expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for his continuous support and guidance in the government’s endeavours towards public welfare.

