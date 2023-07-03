Vanshika to represent India at G20 fashion event at Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 2

Vanshika Parmar, who hails from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, has been selected to represent India at the G20 summit event — Ladakh International Fashion Runway. The 20-year-old was adjudged the winner of Miss Earth India 2022.

Elated over her selection for the event, Parmar said, “I am delighted to share that as the winner of Miss Earth India 2022, I have been chosen to represent India at the illustrious event that aims to commemorate India’s G20 presidency.”

She added, “The historic event aims to combat climate crisis by means of sustainable fashion and promote eco-tourism in Ladakh. Besides, it will celebrate the local craftsmanship and rich cultural heritage of India. This event is also a Guinness Book of World Records attempt as the highest elevation fashion ramp to be performed at an altitude of 19,022 feet on Umling La.”

Vanshika said that a documentary on the event would be screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Twenty-six ‘beauty pageant queens’ from G20 countries and G20 guest countries, who have graced the Miss Universe, Miss Earth and Miss World stage, would take part in the event, she added.