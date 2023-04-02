Varsities, colleges must be free from politics: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

Sardar Patel University celebrated its first foundation day with fervour here today. Mandi MP and HPCC president Pratibha Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Pratibha said that to ensure better future of students, special focus should be laid on the quality of education and research work in the university so that it gets a new identity.

She said that there should be no politics in universities, colleges and educational institutions. “Education should only be the subject of focus,” she added. Pratibha said, “Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had contributed a lot to improving the quality of education in the state. He had opened schools in remote areas so that girls also get a chance to get education near to their homes.” She said that in one year, this university had touched new heights. “At present, 34,342 students from recognised colleges of Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts are registered with the university,” she added.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Acharya Dev Dutt Sharma welcomed the chief guest and gave detailed information about the achievements of the university in one year. Pro-Chancellor Anupama Singh also spoke on the occasion.