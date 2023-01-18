Varsity scientists develop movable biogas reactor

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 17

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, has received a design patent for a movable biogas reactor developed by its scientists.

The Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Technologies for Rural Development, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, along with the Department of Civil Engineering, achieved the feat on January 12. A team comprising Karm Dass, Dr Ankur Choudhary, Professor Sudhir Kumar and Professor Ashish Kumar has been credited with the patent.

Prof Sudhir Kumar said, “A pivoting roller is attached to the bottom of the reactor to make it movable. This facilitates its use at multiple locations and helps in live demonstration for training purpose.”

The reactor is particularly suitable for biology and chemistry laboratories as source of heating in place of LPG-based burners. The unique application has been tested at Jaypee University. The feed can be added directly from the top of the reactor that eliminates the need of a separate inlet feeding pipe. This also reduces the cost of fabrication of the reactor that operates on food waste.

“Worn-out PVC tanks may be used to fabricate the reactor. The cost of the reactor ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. This food waste-based biogas reactor is a way forward towards sustainability through generation of renewable energy,” said Prof Kumar.

He said his team could provide free consultancy to institutes, including school and colleges, to fabricate such reactors. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Kumar Sharma congratulated the inventors for their achievement.

Suitable for lab use