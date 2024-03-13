Shoolini University touches 100-patent mark

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 12

Shoolini University researchers claimed to have achieved the landmark of being granted 100 patents by the Indian Patent Office, which looks after the intellectual property under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

University officials said achieving 100 patents in the short time frame of 14 years since its inception highlights the university’s commitment towards research across various disciplines, including bioengineering, biotechnology, biology, chemistry, engineering, pharmacy, and physics.

The departments of chemistry and physics secured 23 and 29 patents, respectively. The engineering and pharmacy departments have also made significant strides with 15 and 12 patents, respectively.

The contribution of the biotechnology, bioengineering, and biology departments with 9, 8, and 4 patents, respectively, illustrates the university’s interdisciplinary approach towards research, the officials said.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla and Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla congratulated the researchers for the achievement of getting 100 patents. They said the university would continue to promote research and innovation.

Shoolini University’s Intellectual Property Rights Office (SIPRO), since its inception in 2015, has been making strenuous efforts for securing patents, the officials said.

They added that the university had stepped up its efforts during the past couple of years by rigorously following up on the patents filed by the researchers.

Prof Dinesh Kumar, director, SIPRO, said this success was the result of the team’s hard work, management support and excellent work on the developments for the betterment of society by university’s researchers and faculty members.

