VAT on diesel hiked

Shimla, July 14

The state government has increased VAT on diesel by Rs 3. As per the notification issued by the government late in the evening, VAT on diesel has been increased from 9.96 per cent to 13.9 per cent, resulting in an increase of Rs 3 per litre. The diesel in the state would now cost Rs 89 in the state. The new price has come into effect from July 14 midnight.

It’s the second time the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has increased VAT on diesel in the last seven months. The last time the VAT was increased was in the first week of January. The last hike had taken the petrol price from Rs 83 to Rs 86.

Dalhousie: Local MLA DS Thakur has sought relief for the flood-affected people of the area.

Thakur took stock of the damage caused by heavy rain at Chhana village of Manola gram panchayat and Dramanu village of Padhrotu gram panchayat in the Dalhousie Assembly constituency.

