VB books Shimla man in fraud case

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 29

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against a Shimla resident for allegedly issuing fake heavy training vehicle licences in various districts.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Siva Kumar said an FIR under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC had been registered against the accused, Jagdish Kumar, at the bureau’s local office today.

Kumar was active in Solan, Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts from 2020 to May 2022.

“Cases of fake driving licence had been detected by the police, following which an inquiry was conducted by the bureau. It led to the detection of a fake vehicle training licence racket operational in several districts since 2020. Further probe will be conducted,” said bureau’s SP Anjum Ara.