Ved Ram awards for art, culture to be conferred on April 21

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 12

Satya Prakash Thakur, former minister and chairman, Bhuttico, one of Asia’s famous handloom cooperative societies, said on Friday that the annual Thakur Ved Ram International Awards ceremony 2021-22 to commemorate the 102nd birth anniversary of the founder of Bhuttico, would be held on April 21. The award ceremony could not be held for the past two years due to the Covid outbreak.

The chairman said the National Award Committee (NAC) had finalised the list of awardees. The awards would be conferred for special contributions to the fields of literature, art, language and culture, journalism, co-operative societies, handicraft and handloom.

The former minister said that the Thakur Ved Ram National Award for the cooperative sector would be given to VC Sehgal of Mandi, Sushil Kumar of Kangra and Tej Mohinder Singh, former director of the NCDC. The national award for the weaving sector would be bestowed upon Hiran Goswami of Assam, Kancheepuram Silk Cooperative Society of Tamil Nadu and Ses Ram of Bhuttico.

Thakur said that the national award for literature in the memory of late Dr Vidya Chand Thakur would be presented to Dr Sushil Kumar of Palampur. “Anand Bodh, Senior Assistant Editor, Times of India, Shimla, will be conferred late Dr TDS Alok national award for the print media. Late Subhash Sharma national award for excellence in the field of electronic media will be awarded to Alok Kumar, Programme Director, Doordarshan, Chandigarh”.

Satya Prakash said that Amar Dev of Darlaghat would be honoured with the Purohit Chandershekhar Bebas Lok Sahitya national award and the Chand Kullvi Lal Chand Prarthi Pahari Kala Sanskriti national award would be given to Phoola Chandel of Bilaspur. Dev Singh Pokharia of Almora, Uttarakhand, had been nominated for the Thakur Molu Ram Jeevant Pahari Bhasha Aur Sanskriti national award. Retired HAS Mohar Singh Thakur of Sainj would be conferred with the Life Time Achievement award.