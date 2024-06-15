‘Veerta Sthal’ unveiled

Shimla, June 14
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), unveiled the Thematic Park ‘Veerta Sthal’ in Shimla. The park has been built in recognition of the soldier’s contribution and it also highlights the onerous responsibility that ARTRAC fulfils in training the soldiers.
An ARTRAC spokesperson said that Indian Army is the nation’s first line of defence and the Army Training Command headquarters in Shimla is entrusted with training the soldiers. “With Himachal being a major contributor to the Indian Army, it was felt that it would be most appropriate to develop a Theme Park in Shimla in recognition of the soldier’s contribution. It will be a source of motivation for youth, both locals and tourists,” the spokesperson said.
