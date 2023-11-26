Vehicle movement restricted near Chintpurni shrine area

Our Correspondent

Una, November 25

Keeping in view traffic congestion and safety of devotees visiting the Chintpurni shrine, Una District Magistrate Raghav Sharma today notified a new traffic plan for vehicles in the vicinity of the shrine.

As per the notification issued under Sections 115 and 117 of the Motor Vehicle Act, automated traffic control barriers will be set up at Jai Ma Chowk, Shambhu barrier and the new bus stand. The stretch of roads between these barriers will have restricted vehicular movement and no entry of any type of vehicle, including two wheelers, will be allowed between 10 am and 3 pm, except ambulances, vehicles of the temple trust, security and protocol vehicles.

The vehicles with essential supplies and those carrying construction materials will be allowed to move in the restricted areas from 8 pm to 8 am. Any vehicle, found parked in the restricted vehicular movement areas, will be towed by the police and will attract penalty as per the law, read the notification.

Talking to mediapersons, Raghav Sharma, who is also the chairman of the Chintpurni Temple Trust, said the temple had earned Rs 1 crore during the first 100 days of the launch of Sugam Darshan scheme.

From Mai Das Sadan, the multi-purpose tourist complex near the shrine, the devotees are taken in an electric cart to the lift which opens near the sanctum sanctorum. After darshan, the devotees are offered ‘mata ki chunari’ and have the option of partaking meals at the ‘langar’ hall. Physically challenged senior citizens can avail of the Sugam Darshan scheme free of cost, but the person accompanying him or her shall have to pay Rs 200, said the DC.

#Una