Vehicles in no-parking zone causing inconvenience

Vehicles parked in the no-parking zone near Bishop Cotton School are a common sight. These illegally parked vehicles disrupt traffic, but the traffic police remains a mute spectator to this practice. The problem has been continuing unabated for long, and the relevant authorities must address this issue urgently. Lalit Thakur, Shimla

Servers down, Rural population suffers

People in the rural areas are suffering due to constant delays in administrative works such as issuing of birth and death certificates, ration card entries, etc. When authorities at the village level are contacted, they say the delay is caused by computer servers at their department being down. The government should get the servers fixed or replaced at the earliest. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

Authorities should repair damaged road immediately

The stretch of national highway from Kangra to Palampur should be repaired urgently as commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the big potholes on the road. Since it is a two-lane road, traffic jams frequently occur here. The authorities should immediately address the issue. Surender Sharma, Palampur

