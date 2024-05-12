Vehicles on pedestrian paths

THE simple fact that pedestrian paths are meant for walking does not seem to be understood by all. Some residents park their two-wheelers on these paths, blocking the way of pedestrians. Recently, a person parked a two-wheeler on a pedestrian path in Panthaghati, causing great inconvenience to those walking on this path. The police must keep an eye on such people and fine them so that they stop parking their vehicles on these footpaths. Deepika, Shimla

Potholed road a nightmare for drivers

THE Dudhli-Ragyan link road in Shimla is in a very bad condition. This stretch of the road is full of potholes, making it very difficult to drive comfortably. Not only this, trash is lying on the side of this road and has not been cleared for quite some time. The authorities concerned should repair this road as soon as possible. Puneet, Shimla

Passengers suffer as drivers bicker

PASSENGERS face a lot of inconvenience due to fights between drivers of private and government buses plying in the city. The authorities concerned should make a proper timetable for the buses so that there is no confusion and the drivers don't indulge in arguments on the road. Reema, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]