Vehicles parked in no parking zone

VEHICLES are being parked in the no parking zone on Bharari road, which has been impeding the smooth flow of traffic. The traffic jams have been causing frequent delays for the commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and ensure that traffic is streamlined across the town. Abhishek, Shimla

Erratic drinking water supply

RESIDENTS of the Dehra region have been facing problems due to the erratic drinking water supply. People have been receiving drinking water for just an hour twice a day in many areas of the region. The government drinking water schemes are not able to cope with water demand of the area. With natural sources of water drying up due to the extreme heat, the government should ensure a regular drinking water supply for the area residents. Rakesh Rana, Dehra

Low railway platform troubles the elderly

THE platform at the Panchrukhi railway station has always posed problems for senior citizens. While boarding trains, people have to jump onto their trains from a very low platform. Senior citizens and people with disabilities struggle while trying to get onto the trains. The railway authorities should raise the height of the platform in the interest of senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

