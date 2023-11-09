Vehicles parked on roadside trouble commuters

The Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road that had caved-in during the rain disaster has been repaired and opened for vehicular movement. However, it has not even been a day and the people have started parking their vehicles along the recently reopened road, making it difficult for other vehicles and pedestrians to cross through the area. Ravi Kumar, Kasumpti

Webs of wires pose threat at Lower, Middle Bazaars

The webs of overhead wires by telecom companies and cable operators in the Lower and Middle Bazaar areas continue to distort the city's landscape and pose threat to commuters. The Municipal Corporation must take required action to get rid of the messy cable webs in the markets to prevent any unfortunate incidents from occurring. Shivansh, Shimla

Need to install more elevators in Shimla

The lift that operates from the Cart Road to the Mall Road often remains packed to capacity. Considering that there has been a manifold increase in the number of tourists, local residents and office-goers in the city over the years, the authorities concerned must install more elevators to accommodate the people. Tarun Negi, Shimla

