Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 8

Kinnaur and Spiti valley has been cut off from the rest of the state after a stretch of 150 metres road on the National Highway 5 sunk near Nigulsari.

About strech completely caved in, thus, halting the vehicular movement to Spiti.

According to officials, the movement of vehicles was stopped last night. The hill side had been sinking for the last two days. There is no alternate route to Kinnaur.

