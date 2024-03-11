Vendors, hawkers removed from Lower Bazar in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Eight unauthorised street vendors and hawkers, who were conducting business in Lower Bazar and near Indira Gandhi Medical College, were removed by the authorities here today.

Most of these street vendors were from Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

The authorities also warned a vegetable seller in Sanjauli that his licence could be cancelled as it did not allow him to conduct business operations under the Sanjauli flyover, where he sold his vegetables.

An inspection team — under the leadership of Tehbazari Inspector Jyoti Prakash — identified the street vendors without licences. The team confiscated the items of these vendors.

While those who could not produce valid licences were removed, those who were able to show their licences were allowed to continue with their work.

Prakash said these unauthorised street vendors and hawkers lead to unnecessary crowds in the market. These street vendors often take up half of the road, due to which people face problems while moving around the market. The people here also had to face delays in medical emergency situations , he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi #Shimla #Uttar Pradesh