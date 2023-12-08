Vendors object to civic body’s drive against encroachment

Shimla, December 7
Vendors and members of the tehbazari wing of the Shimla MC had a face-off during an anti-encroachment drive in Lower Bazaar here on Thursday.
As per information, a team of the tehabazari wing officials, along with workers, had gone to remove encroachments in the area. The team was removing items placed outside shops and the vends that had encroached upon area in the market.
As many as 12 encroachments were removed in the market before a few shopkeepers and vendors objected to the move and and tried to disrupt the drive, claiming they had not encroached any area. After a verbal exchange, the drive resumed.
Bhuwan Sharma, Joint Commissioner of the SMC, said, “This is a routine exercise and the MC will continue to clear encroachments in the city. Shopkeepers place their items outside to encroach upon an area, sometimes blocking pathways. There were a few shopkeepers who were objecting to the anti-encroachment drive but our team managed to carry out its work properly.”
