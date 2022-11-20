Vet college lift overall trophy of annual games

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 19

Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences won the overall trophy at the annual inter-college games that concluded at CSK HP Agriculture University here today. The College of Agriculture was the first runner-up.

Men’s and women’s teams of the veterinary college won the table tennis, volleyball and powerlifting competitions, while the teams of the agriculture college emerged victorious in the chess and badminton events.

The men’s team of the veterinary college also won the weightlifting competition while the agriculture college came second. In football, the men’s team of the agriculture college won and the team of the College of Community Science was the runner-up.

Students’ Welfare Officer Daisy Basandrai said 60 teams, comprising 501 men and women, took part in 15 events during the games.