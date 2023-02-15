Veterans pay tribute to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 14

Ex-servicemen residing in and around Baldwara tehsil of Mandi district today assembled at Baldwara to pay tribute to the 40 CRPF men who attained martyrdom in Pulwama in 2019. They lighted candles and observe a two-minute silence in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Addressing the ex-servicemen, state president of the Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of HP (HCOWA) Capt Jagdish Verma (Retd) said, “A usual, our convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel was moving from Jammu to Srinagar on that day. Around 3 am, the convoy was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicidal bomber at Lethapora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Each citizen of India is indebted to those martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety and security of the country,” he added.