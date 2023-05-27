Vets want facility restored to new appointees

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 26

The Himachal Pradesh Veterinary Officers’ Association has resented the state government’s notification regarding the withdrawal of the NPA to veterinarians and other doctors, who will be appointed in future.

Neeraj Mohan and Madhur Gupta, state president and general secretary of the association, said in a joint statement here today that the government decision to deny NPA to veterinary doctors to be appointed in future would affect farmers and the animal husbandry sector in the state.

The association urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to reconsider the decision and revoke the notification. It announced unconditional support to the HP Medical Officers’ Association for the restoration of the NPA to the new appointees.