Rampur; VHP wants eye on ‘outsiders’

Our Correspondent

June 25, Rampur

The Rampur unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Rampur tehsildar today. The body demanded that “outsiders” in Rampur and its surrounding areas be subject to police verification. The VHP emphasised the need for monitoring the individuals and conducting police verification to facilitate the identification of perpetrators in the event of a criminal activity.

A delegation also met with the Rampur DSP, who assured them of full cooperation and issued directives to the police stations regarding the matter.

VHP district president Vishnu Sharma said the memorandum expressed concern over the continuous increase in the number of migrants in the area. They requested prompt registration of all such individuals residing without police verification in Rampur and its adjoining areas, including Jagat Khana and Braw in the Kullu region.