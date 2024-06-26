Rampur; VHP wants eye on ‘outsiders’

June 25, Rampur
The Rampur unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Rampur tehsildar today. The body demanded that “outsiders” in Rampur and its surrounding areas be subject to police verification. The VHP emphasised the need for monitoring the individuals and conducting police verification to facilitate the identification of perpetrators in the event of a criminal activity.
A delegation also met with the Rampur DSP, who assured them of full cooperation and issued directives to the police stations regarding the matter.
VHP district president Vishnu Sharma said the memorandum expressed concern over the continuous increase in the number of migrants in the area. They requested prompt registration of all such individuals residing without police verification in Rampur and its adjoining areas, including Jagat Khana and Braw in the Kullu region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...