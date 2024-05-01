Vibrant villages: DC discusses tourism infra in border villages

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 30

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Amit Kumar Sharma chaired a meeting on Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) at the district headquarters in Reckong Peo today. He held a discussion with officials present on the development of tourism facilities through infrastructural developments in border villages for a comprehensive improvement in the income of residents.

He gave directions to the officials of Public Works Department and Forest Department to develop tourist places in the border villages, while protecting the interests of the tribal people.

The District Magistrate also spoke to officials of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and instructed them to coordinate with the concerned panchayats in carrying out developmental works for inclusive development of the area.

He discussed arrangements of approach roads, footbridges, liquid and solid waste management systems at tourist places and gave necessary guidelines.

Assistant Commissioner Vijay Kumar conducted the meeting and presented the detailed report of the project to the DC. Officials and employees of various departments were present at the meeting.

