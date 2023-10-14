Vice-Chancellor asks farmers to conserve traditional crops

Palampur, October 13
DK Vatsa, Vice-Chancellor, Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, chaired a scientific advisory committee (SAC) meeting of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti. He praised the hardworking farmers of Lahaul-Spiti and asked them to conserve traditional tribal crops known for their distinct characteristics. The university would help them get geographical Indicators (GI) for such crops, he assured them.
