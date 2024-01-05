Vice-Prez Dhankhar to visit NIT tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 4

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar would address a gathering of 9,000 students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here under the Ek Se Sreshtha programme of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on January 6. As many as 1,000 police personnel and 36 police officers would keep vigil at every nook and corner of Hamirpur town during the Vice-President’s visit, said SP Akriti Sharma here today.

The SP said that all people coming to attend the Vice-President’s function would have to park vehicles at the ground of Polytechnic College at Baru after all passengers had alighted at Dosarka. She added that no one would not be allowed to carry prohibited items to the NIT.

She said that traffic on some routes in the town would either be diverted or restricted to ensure smooth movement of the Vice-President’s cavalcade.

Meanwhile, helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted trial sorties for the VVIP landing at the NIT ground today. Two helicopters were seen performing repeated landings at the designated helipad for the movement of the Vice-President.

