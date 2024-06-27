Victory in Hamirpur bypoll crucial: BJP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 26

Winning the Hamirpur Assembly byelection is very important for the BJP and the party workers must work hard to ensure the victory of Ashish Sharma, said in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Shrikant Sharma here today.

Sharma, while addressing a BJP workers’ meeting, said that they should make people aware of the failures and adverse policies of the Congress government. He added that the people of the state were frustrated due to the wrong policies of the government and wanted a change. The BJP had worked for the welfare of people in the state and would continue to do so in future as well, he claimed.

Sharma said that people’s welfare and the development of Himachal and the country was the only vision of the BJP and it wanted to take the state to new heights. He added that every BJP worker must work with full enthusiasm and educate one and all in the constituency about the policies of the party.

MLAs Randhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Trilok Jamwal and GR Katwal and former MLA Dr Anil Sharma and district BJP president Deshraj Sharma attended the meeting.

Earlier, Ashish Sharma, BJP candidate for the Hamirpur byelection, while addressing election meetings in the constituency, said that the Congress government had been working against the interests of the district and had closed many institutions, including the HPSSC, degree colleges at Lambloo and Galore, primary health centre at Lambloo and a veterinary hospital. He added that the heliport project was also shifted to the Nadaun constituency from the Hamirpur constituency.

Ashish said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu continued to met out a step-motherly treatment to the Hamirpur constituency. He added that he would continue to serve the people of the constituency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hamirpur