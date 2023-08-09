Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 9

At least two people were crushed to death in a horrific accident captured live near Chaila in Shimla district.

The accident was captured as a local journalist was doing a Facebook Live.

The incident involved a speeding apple-laden truck colliding with at least four vehicles. The collision was caught on camera, showing the impact of the crash.

Video showed the truck in such uncontrolled speed that it dragged and crushed a Maruti car in which the couple were traveling under it. The two killed were from Sang village in Jubbal.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening when the truck from Narkanda was going outside the state taking the Rajgarh-Solan road.

The truck reportedly veered towards Chaila market instead of the Sainj–Rajgarh road, went out of control, hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed the couple.

Brake failure led to the accident, said police.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post-mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said, adding a case had been registered.

