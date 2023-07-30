Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 30

With weather extremities taking a heavy toll on roads in Himachal Pradesh, apple growers in the upper parts of Shimla district are a worried lot as they are unable to transport their produce to the markets on time.

A shocking video from Rohru. Apple growers seen pouring their apples into the drain. The growers allege that due to the closure of the road for the last 20 days, they are unable to take their apples to the mandis. #wisehimachal #rohru #apple #appleseason #himachalpradesh pic.twitter.com/UNQLbTWRgX — Wise Himachal (@WiseHimachal) July 30, 2023

A video is recently doing the rounds on social media where farmers can be seen dumping their crop in a water stream as they claim to have been unable to transport the produce to the market due to road closure. They alleged that the administration has not come to their aid and more farmers may be forced to take this extreme step in the future.

A large number of roads are either lying blocked or have literally become non-motorable following rains, floods and landslides.

Also, hundreds of link roads are getting blocked frequently and thousands of apple growers in the region are worried.

Apple growers in Shimla are forced to drain their produce in a rivulet because Congress Govt in Himachal has failed to help farmers reach fruits to market in time.



On the one hand Rahul Gandhi sheds tears for farmers, on the other, Congress state Govts are a disaster, when it… pic.twitter.com/d6rS9uvkAD — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile commenting on the video, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on Twitter: “Apple growers in Shimla are forced to drain their produce in a rivulet because Congress Govt in Himachal has failed to help farmers reach fruits to market in time. On the one hand Rahul Gandhi sheds tears for farmers, on the other, Congress state Govts are a disaster, when it comes to assisting farmers. This is why fruits and vegetables are expensive in market.”

Commenting on it, former chief minister Jairam Thakur stated that it is unfortunate that the Congress government is lax in the relief work and the people of the state have to bear the brunt of it.

कांग्रेस सरकार की लेटलतीफी और तानाशाही रवैये के कारण हमारे बागवानों को अपनी फसल नाले में बहानी पड़ रही है।



भारी बारिश आज से पहले भी हुई, नुकसान पहले भी खूब हुआ लेकिन किसानों-बागवानों की सहूलियत हेतु राहत कार्य युद्धस्तर पर किए गए।



यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि कांग्रेस सरकार राहत… https://t.co/qbhrEbQjAR — Jairam Thakur 🇮🇳 (@jairamthakurbjp) July 30, 2023

State BJP leader Chetan Bragta also stated: “The whole year farmers works hard to prepare his crop, and it is very painful if his crop ends like this. We are constantly urging the government to open apple collection centers and restore connectivity. But the government is not paying attention to this, due to which a farmer is forced to throw his apple in the drain.”

पुरी साल बागवान अपनी फसल को तैयार करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करता है,और अगर उसकी फसल का अंत ऐसा हो तो ये अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। हम लगातार सरकार से सेब कलेक्शन सैंटर खोलने और सम्पर्क मार्गो को बहाल करने का आग्रह कर रहे है।

लेकिन सरकार इस ओर ध्यान नही दे रही है जिस कारण बागवान अपना सेब… pic.twitter.com/H5nhyqFSBq — Chetan Bragta (@chetanbragta) July 30, 2023

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach Rs 8,000 crore. He said the government was trying to restore the roads, electricity and water supply in the state.

