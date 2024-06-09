Video of leopards goes viral, motorists told to be cautious

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 8

Forest Department officials are urging motorists to exercise caution while travelling on the main road near Dhanoi bridge, approximately 5 km from Renukaji on the Haripurdhar road, after at least two leopards were spotted in the area. A video of the leopards, recorded by a man on his mobile phone, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

According to eyewitness Kaku Ram, three leopards were seen around 9 pm on Thursday. In the video, at least two leopards can be seen strolling along the road.

The footage also captures a dramatic moment when a vehicle arrives from Renukaji, causing the leopards to react to the bright headlights. One leopard climbs the hillside, while the other darts across the road.

Confirming the authenticity of the video, RenukaJi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Parminder Singh said, “This video was indeed recorded near the Dhanoi bridge on Thursday night. It is possible that the leopards were seen together due to the mating season.”

Local residents and travellers have been advised to remain vigilant and report any further sightings to the authorities to ensure appropriate measures are taken to safeguard both wildlife and people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan