Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla as counting begins in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 13
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka.
During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.
आज कांग्रेस महासचिव श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी ने शिमला स्थित प्रसिद्ध जाखू हनुमान मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना कर देश की सुख-समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की। pic.twitter.com/IlTXdYAtjN— Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2023
Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla.
Her visit to Jhakoo temple, which has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.
On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.
