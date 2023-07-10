Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

A cloudburst on Monday triggered a major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village while a flash flood hit Thunag area in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi creating panic among people in the state.

VIDEO | Cloudburst triggers landslide in Chewa village of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. pic.twitter.com/3vp5iFKFYU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2023

Scary visuals showed heavy damage to shops and houses due to cloudburst in Thunag.

Visuals of a flash flood hitting Thunag area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.



Amid incessant rainfall lashing the hill state, Solan received 135 mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105 mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall… pic.twitter.com/Tl1iM6poVc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2023

Met Office on Monday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain on the third consecutive day in Himachal Pradesh that previously caused statewide landslides and blocking of highways and link roads. The government advised people to avoid travel until it was extremely necessary.

Eight people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-related incidents.

In view of heavy rain in the state, all schools and colleges will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, the state government announced.

According to the state police, traffic in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway is currently running in single lane due to slides and debris in the other lane.

In a late-night operation, an NDRF team rescued six people who were stranded in the Beas river near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river after incessant rain.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.



(Visuals: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/RQMlHKnBUV — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, five people stranded in Kasol, Kullu district, have been rescued.

“Around 20 people are stuck in Kisan Bhawan in Kullu and it is dangerously surrounded by the river from all sides. Ground rescue is very difficult. The administration is requisitioning the Indian Air Force for Monday morning,” Additional Director General of Police Abhishek Trivedi tweeted.

