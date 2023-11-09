Vidhan Sabha Speaker: Rs 53 crore set aside to widen Shahpur-Chowari road

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, November 8

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the work to widen the Shahpur-Sihunta-Chowari highway to be completed at a cost of Rs 53 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

Pathania, while addressing a public meeting at Patka later, said that the Shahpur-Sihunta-Lahru-Chowari road was being widened to two lanes. He added that after the road was widened, the tourist inflow was expected to increase in Chamba district.

He said that two roads, including the Chowari road, had been approved under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund in the state. He added that the road work road would be completed in next two years.

Pathania said that a Rs 209-crore action plan had been drawn for disaster mitigation works at 10 identified sites, including landslide-hit Kalighar and Nargada Ghar in Bhattiyat subdivision. The plan would be implemented soon, he added.

