Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar: Himachal government working in transparent manner

Solan, January 27
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar said the state was successful in providing a transparent government, while addressing people after hoisting the Tricolour during the 73rd Republic Day celebration at the historic Thodo Ground here on Tuesday.
He also took salute of the parade, in which the police and home guard contingents took part. He paid tributes to the martyrs at the Kargil war memorial.
Parmar said, “The state government has been implementing several new schemes to provide improved health services to people. The HIMCARE scheme has been initiated to provide free service to the economically weaker sections. As many as 5.13 lakh people have been registered under this scheme and services worth around Rs 200 crore have been provided to 2.17 lakh people.”
He also elaborated upon other initiatives of the state. “We should introspect about the developmental journey and what can be done to improve it,” he said. — TNS
Edu Minister hoists Tricolour in Una
- Education Minister Gobind Singh Thakur was the chief guest at the 73rd Republic Day event in Una
- He hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute of the contingents of the HP, the Home Guards and the NCC
- He said the pace of development in the state had not slowed down during the pandemic
