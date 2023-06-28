Vigilance books woman for forgery in securing govt job

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 27

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dharamsala, yesterday registered a forgery case against Chhaya Devi, a resident of Bassi village in Shahpur development block of Kangra district, for allegedly getting the job of a primary assistant teacher (PAT) in a government school in 2004 on the basis of educational documents of her sister.

Her brother Anil Kumar had submitted a complaint to the Vigilance Bureau alleging that she had used the educational certificates of their other sister Nisha Dogra while applying for the job.

Balbir Singh, SP, Vigilance Bureau, said that after conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations, a case under the IPC was registered against the accused. He added that the preliminary investigation revealed that Chhaya Devi had allegedly got herself registered as Nisha with the gram panchayat after marriage and also used her sister’s educational certificates and Aadhaar card to secure the teaching job in the local primary school. He said that the secretary of the gram panchayat had also found that the panchayat records had been tampered with and the matter was being probed.