Vigilant Jassur trader foils bid to cheat him of Rs 12 lakh; Agra man held

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 13

The Nurpur police yesterday arrested a fraudster who had attempted to defraud a Jassur trader of Rs 12 lakh recently.

The suspect, identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Julahpuri in Agra (UP), was arrested by the police after the trader, smelling something fishy, did not make transfer Rs 12 lakh to him for “facilitating a dealership” for him.

Complainant Sahil, a dealer of daily needs products, had come across a Facebook advertisement of a company called ‘Reliance Coca Cola’, which was purportedly offering wholesale dealerships. Sahil called the number provided in the advertisement and after he filled an application, mailed the agreement papers to Ajay Kumar, whom Sahil had contacted on a mobile number provided in the advertisement.

Ajay Kumar asked Sahil to immediately deposit Rs 1,17,410 as processing fee and security to the tune of Rs 10,19,799. This made the trader suspicious.

Sahil then asked Ajay Kumar to send a field officer to him to finalise the terms and conditions of the agency. Sahil assured him that he would deposit the security amount only after a face-to-face meeting with the company’s field officer. The complainant tried to verify the company’s GST number online, and it was found to be fake. Sahil then became certain that Ajay Kumar was trying to cheat him by using the names of two reputed companies, Reliance and Coca Cola.

Ajay Kumar visited the trader yesterday and tried to persuade him to part with his money, but failed. Following this, Ajay Kumar was handed over to the police.

It has been alleged that he had cheated a trader in Madhya Pradesh of Rs 5 lakh in February this year.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said an FIR under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 511 of the IPC had been registered against Ajay Kumar. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for four days.

