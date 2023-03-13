Vikesh, Tenzin Dolma emerge winners of snow marathon

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 12

Vikesh Singh of Solan district with a timing of 3:35:55 emerged champion in the second edition of ‘Snow Marathon Lahaul’ — the world’s highest marathon at 10,000 feet above the sea level at Sissu in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today. The second position in the 42-km (full marathon) category was secured by Kushal Thakur of Kullu who timed 3:38:37.

The event was organised by the Lahaul and Spiti district administration in association with Reach India at Sissu today.

Spiti’s Tenzin Dolma won the women’s title finishing the marathon with 4:03:00 timing. In the half marathon (21 km) category, Aneesh Chandel emerged winner while Palak Thakur of Kullu was declared the winner in women’s category.

In the 10 km category, Rustam earned the first position while Sanna won the women’s title.

Rohit Sharma, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, felicitated the winners in the presence of Reach India’s CEO Rajeev Kumar and organisers Gaurav Schimar, Rajesh Chand and Col Natarajan.

The winners were felicitated by Garmin India. Around 252 runners from across the country participated in four different categories. Wide participation of defence personnel, especially Navy and Indian Army, was witnessed in this edition.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, runners from Chandigarh, New Delhi, Uttarakhand, the northeast and South India took part in the event.

According to Gaurav Schimar, about 125 runners had participated last year and the number almost doubled this time. A team of Fortis Hospital, Mohali, provided medical service to deal with any untoward incident on the entire stretch of 42-kilometre marathon route.

Rohit Sharma, the Chief Guest of this event, said the move was aimed at promoting winter tourism in this tribal district.

Reach India’s CEO Rajeev Kumar, while expressing his satisfaction, said the event was successful and great enthusiasm was witnessed among locals as well. He hoped that such events would not only promote tourism in the Lahaul valley but also establish the district on the map of adventure sports.

On the sidelines of the ‘Snow Marathon Lahaul’, Snow Tails, a dog race, was organised. A total of 14 dogs participated in the event organised by Manali Strays, an NGO working for the rehabilitation of stray animals in Manali.

According to Gaurav Schimar, the amount collected from this programme will be used for the rehabilitation of stray animals in Manali.