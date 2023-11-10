Vikram Katoch, 'Chotta Parmar' of Indora region, remembered

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 9

Vikram Singh Katoch, former minister and Congress leader from the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district, was remembered at a function organised to mark his fourth death anniversary today.

Also known as ‘Chotta Parmar’ in the Indora region, Katoch was credited with the inclusion of Indora area in Himachal Pradesh after the division of Punjab in 1966.

The people of Indora remembered Katoch as a straightforward and honest leader. Many prominent personalities remember him as a leader with principals and paid their tributes.

Born on June 10, 1927, in Indora, Katoch did his graduation from Government College, Dharamsala. In 1947-48, he was captain of hockey team of Dharamsala Government College.

Katoch entered politics in 1958 when he was made president of the block Congress committee. In 1962 he was elected as vice chairman of the block samiti of Indora. According to his Sudhir Katoch, his father was very close to the first Chief Minister of Punjab Pratap Singh Kairon and was instrumental in bringing the office of BDO to Indora.

He was first elected MLA from the Jawali Assembly constituency in 1972 on the Congress ticket. He got 80 per cent votes, which is still a record in the constituency. During his tenure as Jawali MLA, he was appointed a Minister for State for Excise and Taxation.

In 1977, he was appointed president, District Congress Committee, Kangra. In the year 1978, he was appointed president, Himachal State Corporative Union, and contributed towards the betterment of cooperative movement for six years in two consecutive terms.

He was the chairman of the housing board from 1987-1990. He remained vice-president of the HPCC as well as an AICC member for 15 years. He was also the president of the Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress.

He remained the chairman of the HP Agro Industries from 1994 to 1998 and the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh gave him the status of a Minister of State.

