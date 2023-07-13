Vikramaditya: 700 roads to be reopened if weather permits

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 12

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh today inspected flood-affected areas of Mandi district.

Vikramaditya said that the work to restore roads in the state was being done on a war footing. If the weather remains clear, 700 roads would be reopened in the next 12 hours.

He said that 1,100 roads were blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rain. The work to reopen other roads was also being done at a fast pace. “The state government, is working tirelessly to provide relief to people. The Chief Minister has released an additional budget of Rs 80 crore to the PWD to speed up the restoration work,” he added.

He said, “The PWD has suffered an estimated loss of about Rs 1,300 crore due to the calamity in the state.”

Pratibha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance to the state to cope up with the current situation.

#Pratibha Singh