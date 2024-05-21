Vikramaditya again attacks actor over her food habits

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 20

PWD minister and Congress candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh once again attacked BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut over her food habits.

Addressing an election meeting at Takoli in Drang Assembly segment of Mandi district today, he said, “The content on social media regarding what BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut eats was against our deity culture. Now the people associated with deities are saying the temples Kangana has visited will have to be purified. Many kinds of things are being said on the Internet about Kangana’s food habits. People of Dev Samaj and Dev Niti are hurt,” he said, indirectly referring to her eating beef which came up on social media. “In Devbhoomi Himachal, the people of the state have faith and trust in Dev Niti,” he added.

Countering allegations against his family of ‘clinging to the chair’, he said, “If Kangana has the guts, instead of making personal allegations against my family, she should ask PM Modi to leave the chair. He was also the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 15 years. Now at the age of 74, he was dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister for the third time”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi