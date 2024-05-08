Vikramaditya couldn’t get rain fury debris removed: Jai Ram

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 7

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today held a road show at Chhatri in his home Seraj Assembly segment in Mandi district to seek votes for Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Thakur, accompanied by Kangana targeted Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, said, “When I was the Chief Minister of the state, roads were constructed at a record level. Every corner of the state was connected with roads and these were maintained properly as well. But Vikramaditya, who talks big, could not even get debris removed from roads that had fallen during the rainy season last year. Even today, the debris is lying on roads in Mandi district.”

He said, “On the one hand, Vikramaditya calls Kangana his elder sister and on the other, he insults her. Recently, Vikramaditya targeted me by saying that Jai Ram is not a protector of Mandi but a predator. I am feeling sad over the kind of language he is using. I want to say that if his father, late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, were alive today, he would have definitely scolded him.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi