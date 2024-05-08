Vikramaditya couldn’t get rain fury debris removed: Jai Ram

Mandi, May 7
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today held a road show at Chhatri in his home Seraj Assembly segment in Mandi district to seek votes for Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Thakur, accompanied by Kangana targeted Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, said, “When I was the Chief Minister of the state, roads were constructed at a record level. Every corner of the state was connected with roads and these were maintained properly as well. But Vikramaditya, who talks big, could not even get debris removed from roads that had fallen during the rainy season last year. Even today, the debris is lying on roads in Mandi district.”
He said, “On the one hand, Vikramaditya calls Kangana his elder sister and on the other, he insults her. Recently, Vikramaditya targeted me by saying that Jai Ram is not a protector of Mandi but a predator. I am feeling sad over the kind of language he is using. I want to say that if his father, late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, were alive today, he would have definitely scolded him.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14