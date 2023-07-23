Vikramaditya fires at own govt, says bureaucrats running show

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 22

An outburst by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh against his own government for giving the bureaucrats a free run over elected representatives today caused major embarrassment to the Congress government.

“Some bureaucrats are trying to cross the Lakshman rekha. We will not tolerate this. I have learnt that some government proposals are prepared here by the departments, but they are changed before being sent to Delhi,” remarked the peeved minister at a press conference here today.

“We have been elected by the people of the state and the bureaucracy cannot dictate us,” he said sending a stern warning to the erring officials. I have the highest regard for the bureaucracy as we understand that for having a successful government, there has to be perfect coordination between the elected government and the bureaucracy, he added.

He said the manner in which some bureaucrats were trying to have a free run over elected representatives would not be tolerated. “We are an elected government, chosen by the electorate. The bureaucracy cannot dictate us what to do and how to function,” he said. We are here because of the people of Himachal Pradesh and it is our duty to raise the voice of the people of the Vidhan Sabha as we are accountable to them, he added.

“I will raise the issue of bureaucracy dictating terms with the Chief Minister also,” he said.

The minister said on his request, an expert team will be sent by the Centre to inspect the damaged roads, especially the Manali-Chandigarh highway, so that reconstruction could be done with the help of latest technological advancements as part of the long-term planning.

The PWD minister said relief and reconstruction work was being undertaken on a war footing and the PWD has alone suffered a loss of Rs 2,000 crore besides overall damages of Rs 3,000 crore. He also stressed the need for taking some measures to see that construction is not undertaken.

Won’t tolerate this Some bureaucrats are trying to cross the Lakshman rekha. We will not tolerate this. I have learnt that some government proposals are prepared here by the departments, but they are changed before being sent to Delhi. — Vikramaditya Singh, Public Works Minister

#Congress #Shimla