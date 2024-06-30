Vikramaditya meets Gadkari, seeks funds for road projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 29

Keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh has sought liberal funds from the Central Government for various road projects in the state.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and sought Rs 150 crore for the repair of roads connecting national highways. He thanked the minister for sanctioning Rs 50 crore for the Khamadi-Tikkar road in Shimla district.

Vikramaditya said this funding was crucial, keeping in view the forthcoming monsoon season. He also requested Gadkari for the early approval and sanction of Rs 30 crore, the estimates of which had already been submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the maintenance and repair of the Kamand-Kataula and Chail Chowk-Pandoh roads.

“These roads serve as important alternative routes and help alleviate traffic congestion, especially when the national highway gets damaged. These are all-weather roads vital for easing traffic congestion while travelling towards Kullu and Manali,” he added.

The PWD Minister also requested Gadkari about the upgrade of the Shimla-Mataur National Highway to four lanes instead of two, a request CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had already made to the Union Minister. He urged Gadkari to issue necessary directions to the NHAI for the uniform upgrade of the highway.

He also brought to the notice of the Union Minister that many projects that were significant for the state had been deleted in the draft annual plan and urged Gadkari to include these in the 2024-25 annual plan.

Vikramaditya also apprised the Union Minister of the Rs 70 crore cost estimate for the renovation of a section of the National Highway-5 submitted to the Centre. The approval was still pending, which should be expedited keeping in view the starting of the holy Manimahesh Yatra in August.

Gadkari assured Vikramaditya all possible help to the state. Engineer-in-Chief NP Singh, Chief Engineer Suresh Kapoor and Senior Special Private Secretary Rajesh Bhardwaj accompanied the PWD Minister.

